Rapid City man arrested after bomb found at house
Rapid City man arrested after bomb found at house

Following an investigation into an explosive device found on the porch of a MacArthur Street residence, police have arrested 50-year-old George Irwin-Schacht of Rapid City.

On Aug. 9 at around 5:20 p.m., Rapid City police were dispatched to a house in the 100 block of MacArthur Street for a report of an incendiary device that was located on the porch. On arrival, police made contact with the occupant of the residence and found the explosive/incendiary device and reviewed security footage from a nearby residence.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division learned of a similar incendiary device found at a residence in Meade County. By examining common contacts between the two incidents, police identified Irwin-Schacht as a person-of-interest.

A search warrant was requested and granted for Irwin-Schacht’s residence where police found bomb-making materials. He was arrested for Placement of an Explosive Device to Endanger Human Life and Possession of Explosives with intent to Injure, Intimidate, or Destroy Property, both felonies, and transported to the Pennington County Jail.

