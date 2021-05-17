Rapid City man arrested after running over and killing a relative

A 34-year-old Rapid City man has been arrested after he reportedly ran over a male relative with his vehicle and killing the man Friday night in downtown Rapid City.

According to Rapid City police, Larry Walking of Rapid City was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide in the death of Paul Walking, 47, of Pine Ridge.

Police say they responded to the intersection of Seventh Street and St. Joseph Street at 9:25 p.m. Friday to a report of a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle. When officers arrived, they located Paul Walking in the street. Police and ambulance personnel provided first aid to the victim and continued life-saving measures until it was determined Paul Walking was deceased.

Officers spoke to witnesses on scene and reviewed security video of the incident. According to a news release, it was determined that Paul Walking, Larry Walking and another occupant of the vehicle were drinking alcohol while parked in a parking spot.

Evidence showed that Paul Walking exited the vehicle and walked to the rear of the vehicle. Larry Walking, who was in the driver's seat, reportedly put the vehicle in reverse and backed over Paul Walking.

According to the report, Larry Walking placed the vehicle in drive to pull forward, striking Paul Walking a second time.