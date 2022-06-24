Rapid City man arrested in shooting incident

A 32-year-old former violent offender was arrested following a Thursday night shooting in Rapid City.

The Rapid City Police Department said in a news release Friday morning that Gilbert Mesteth IV was arrested after officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 600 block of Farlow Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Thursday.

On arrival and during a search, police received information that an individual involved in the shooting was in the basement of a nearby residence. Police entered and located the individual, who had a superficial injury. The person was transported to the hospital for treatment.

After speaking with witnesses, officers learned the shooting occurred during an altercation in the 500 block of Monroe Street. RCPD spokesperson Brendyn Medina said alcohol was a factor amongst the involved parties.

Police found Mesteth, of Rapid City, in the area. He was identified as the shooter and placed under arrest for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a former violent offender and a parole hold before being taken to the Pennington County Jail.

Mesteth's first criminal case is dated Jan. 2, 2009, when he was charged with possession of alcohol by a minor. In July the same year, he was charged with simple assault for domestic violence and possession of alcohol by minor.

In 2013, Mesteth pleaded guilty to simple assault and was sentenced to 360 days in jail with 180 suspended and 63 days credit for time served. Mesteth also has several charges of domestic violence that were dismissed by prosecutors through 2021.

The incident is still under investigation.

