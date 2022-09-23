 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rapid City man arrested on first-degree manslaughter charges

A 28-year-old Rapid City man was arrested and charged with first-degree manslaughter after he allegedly choked his 31-year-old sister to death Thursday night.

The Rapid City Police Department arrested Nicklaus Houchin after speaking with witnesses while investigating the death of Danielle Houchin of Rapid City.

According to a Friday afternoon news release, police were dispatched after 8 p.m. Thursday to the parking lot of Rushmore Crossing shopping center in the 1400 block of Eglin Street for a report of an unresponsive woman. Upon arrival, police found the woman on the ground near a vehicle having CPR performed on her.

A medical unit arrived and took over emergency life-saving measures. The woman was placed in an ambulance for transport to the hospital, but died while in transit, according to the release.

While speaking with witnesses, police learned the woman was in a vehicle with several other passengers. The group was drinking alcohol in the vehicle while driving for an app-based food delivery service.

According to the release, the group stopped to pick up food at a restaurant on Endeavour Boulevard when a man, identified as Nicklaus Houchin, got into a physical confrontation with Danielle Houchin and choked her.

RCPD spokesperson Brendyn Medina said the alteration occurred inside the vehicle.

According to the release, the woman went unresponsive in the back of the vehicle while the group drove to Rushmore Crossing before calling 911.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and is being conducted jointly with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

According to court records, Nicklaus Houchin has criminal records dating back to 2013 including multiple driving under the influence charges.

