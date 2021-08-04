Rapid City man died in Saturday's crash near Piedmont

A 32-year-old Rapid City man has been identified as the person who died Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash near Piedmont.

Bradley Swenson died after a 2018 Dodge Charger that was eastbound on Elk Creek Road went into the ditch and rolled around 7:20 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Teressa Colhoff, 21, of Rapid City was the driver. She had minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Rapid City hospital.

According to court documents, she is charged with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, careless driving and no drivers license.

Both occupants were wearing seat belts.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 0