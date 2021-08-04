 Skip to main content
Rapid City man died in Saturday's crash near Piedmont
Rapid City man died in Saturday's crash near Piedmont

  • Updated
A 32-year-old Rapid City man has been identified as the person who died Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash near Piedmont.

Bradley Swenson died after a 2018 Dodge Charger that was eastbound on Elk Creek Road went into the ditch and rolled around 7:20 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Teressa Colhoff, 21, of Rapid City was the driver. She had minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Rapid City hospital.

According to court documents, she is charged with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, careless driving and no drivers license.

Both occupants were wearing seat belts.

