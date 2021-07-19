 Skip to main content
Rapid City man dies in motorcycle crash on West Main Street
Rapid City man dies in motorcycle crash on West Main Street

A 59-year-old Rapid City man died Friday when when his motorcycle crashed into a car near the intersection of West Main Street and Sheridan Lake Road, according to the police department.

At around 2:25 p.m. on Friday, police were dispatched to the 2600 block of West Main Street for a report of a motorcycle that had struck a vehicle. On arrival, police began blocking traffic to allow a medical unit to attend to the motorcyclist’s injuries.

The motorcyclist, Charles Peterson of Rapid City, was transported to the hospital where he died.

Police spoke to witnesses and determined the motorcycle was traveling westbound on West Main Street when it struck a vehicle that was attempting to make a left-hand turn out of the parking lot of 2626 West Main Street.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was also transported to the hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation by the RCPD’s Critical Accident Reconstruction Team.

