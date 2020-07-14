Rapid City man drowns in jet ski accident at Belle Fourche Reservoir

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Rapid City man died last Friday after he fell of his jet ski and drowned in the Belle Fourche Reservoir.

The victim is Joshua Richard Weisz, 33, according to Butte County Sheriff Fred Lamphere.

The accident was reported at 6:06 p.m. on July 10, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Law enforcement arrived and found people taking turns providing CPR to Weisz, who was unresponsive.

A preliminary investigation found that Weisz and a woman were about 100 to 200 yards from the shore when they fell off their jet ski. The woman was able to grab onto the jet ski but Weisz could not. Neither were wearing life vests.

Several people on shore swam to the jet ski to help and were able to recover Weisz. They then swam him to the shore and began CPR.

The Belle Fourche Ambulance Service arrived and brought the man to the Spearfish Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks is investigating the accident and will release more information later, Lamphere said. ​

