A Rapid City man was found dead when he was pulled from an upside-down submerged vehicle in Rapid Creek Sunday morning, according to Helene Duhamel, spokeswoman for the sheriff's office.
Ivan Rice, 23, was found by the Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue Team in an 1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue near the bridge on Green Valley Drive in Rapid Valley, according to a news release. The car was reported by a passerby just before 7 a.m.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol and Pennington County Sheriff's Office are investigating the cause of the crash and death.