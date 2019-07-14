{{featured_button_text}}
Man found dead

This photo from the Pennington County Sheriff's Twitter feed shows crews with the submerged vehicle where Ivan Rice was found. His death and the cause of the crash are under investigation.

 Courtesy photo

A Rapid City man was found dead when he was pulled from an upside-down submerged vehicle in Rapid Creek Sunday morning, according to Helene Duhamel, spokeswoman for the sheriff's office. 

Ivan Rice, 23, was found by the Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue Team in an 1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue near the bridge on Green Valley Drive in Rapid Valley, according to a news release. The car was reported by a passerby just before 7 a.m. 

The South Dakota Highway Patrol and Pennington County Sheriff's Office are investigating the cause of the crash and death. 

