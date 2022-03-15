Rapid City man found guilty of shooting friend to death

Jurors found Maxton Pfeiffer guilty of first-degree manslaughter in the death of Ty Scott following almost 14 hours of deliberations.

The verdict was announced Tuesday afternoon in a courtroom that only included the Judge Jeff Connolly, the jury, attorneys, the defendant and courthouse staff. Family members of the defendant and Ty Scott, the 19-year-old who was shot by Pfeiffer, were sent to viewing rooms where the verdict was streamed. The jury began deliberations around 12:15 p.m. Monday after closing arguments.

Pfeiffer now faces up to life in prison for killing Scott on June 13, 2018, in a Keystone apartment with friends who were playing with guns

The 22-year-old Rapid City man was taken into custody, placed in handcuffs and escorted out of the courtroom after the verdict was announced. He had been released from custody on a bond previously and required to wear an ankle monitor. Prosecutors cited a bond violation and flight risk for reasons to be returned to custody.

When the verdict was announced, Scott's family clapped and cried.

"Ty Scott's family and friends send gratitude to everyone who has held us up through the last three years and nine months," the family said in a written statement. "The choice that one person made has completely altered the lives of countless individuals with struggles we never imagined. To focus on this seems insignificant. Instead we find forgiveness by finding meaning in suffering and choosing to give the spotlight to Ty."

The family said Scott was excited about the life that was before him.

"He valued people, the relationships he had were true," his family said. "He was young, innocent and knew the importance of family and friends. To love and be as caring in 19 short years is something most won’t come close to in a lifetime. It’ll take a lifetime to forget his huge hugs and shy laugh."

According to testimony, Pfeiffer, Scott and four others were at an apartment in Keystone and pretending to shoot each other with a .38-caliber revolver and an AR-15. Two others, including Scott, were watching videos. Pfeiffer said he reached for a .45 caliber pistol sitting in its holster on a nearby dresser. He said he removed the gun from the holster and the weapon's magazine, pulled the slide back, saw nothing come out before pointing the gun at the others.

Pfeiffer said he swept the room with the gun before it discharged.

Defense attorney Dana Hanna told the jury in his closing arguments Monday that violating gun safety rules isn’t a crime.

Pfeiffer's next court hearing is scheduled for April 1. Sentencing will occur at a later date. He faces a potential sentence of life in prison for the first-degree manslaughter conviction.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.