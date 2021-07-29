 Skip to main content
Rapid City man identified as drowning victim at Pactola Reservoir
Rapid City man identified as drowning victim at Pactola Reservoir

  • Updated
A 57-year-old Rapid City man has been identified as the person who died Wednesday in a drowning at Pactola Reservoir.

The Pennington County Sheriff's Department wrote on Twitter Thursday morning that Terry Westergaard, 57, of Rapid City, died Wednesday after he reportedly was swimming near his boat, went under water and did not re-surface. He was near the dam face in deep water, the sheriff's office said.

Pennington County Search and Rescue, Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue team, Game, Fish & Parks, Johnson Siding Volunteer Fire Department and other agencies all worked on the deep water recovery. Among the resources on scene included the Game, Fish & Park’s tow-fish sonar and the “Fisher Finder,” a remotely operated vehicle helpful in underwater situations.

Late Wednesday night, rescuers located Westergaard's body. Using technology, searchers located his body at a depth of more than 100 feet. The recovery efforts took several hours.

Two divers from the Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue Team were transported for medical evaluation due to water depth and conditions. No other injuries were reported and the two divers are recuperating.

