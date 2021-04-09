Rapid City man identified as motorcycle crash victim

Journal staff
A Rapid City man has been identified as the person who died Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash west of Rapid City.
Preliminary crash information indicates a 2014 Harley-Davidson Road King motorcycle was southbound when the motorcycle went off the road and rolled.
Anthony Robinson Sr., the 58-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.
