Rapid City man identified as victim in Meade County crash

A Rapid City man has been identified as the victim in Tuesday's fatal car crash near Piedmont.

Thomas "Tom" Anderson Jr. died while riding in the passenger seat of a pickup that crashed and rolled over on an icy road at night, according to a news release from Highway Patrol.

The driver, Matthew Pietz of Rapid City, was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Anderson "had a very kind soul and was always willing to lend a helping hand," his obituary says. "His laughter and smiles will be missed by many."

Anderson attended Rapid City Central High School and lived his entire life in the city, according to the obituary. He played Little League Baseball in his younger years and was an "exceptional pitcher." He later became an avid pool player and won trophies in tournaments. But his greatest accomplishment in life was his son, Bradley.