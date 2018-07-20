Subscribe for 33¢ / day
A Rapid City man was injured after being attacked by two men with a knife in an apparent mugging attempt Friday morning in downtown. 

Rapid City Journal employee Daryl Blakeman was clearing weeds from around the press facility on Main Street around 9 a.m. when two men approached him with a knife and asked for money. When he refused, the men attacked him.

Blakeman suffered minor injuries including lacerations on his chest. He was released and treated at a local clinic. The two men fled and have not been located. 

