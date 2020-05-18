Rapid City man may be charged after colliding with train

A Rapid City man is facing charges after his truck was struck by a train Sunday morning near Box Elder.
“It does appear to be the fault of the pickup driver” and not the train, Tony Mangan, spokesman for the Highway Patrol, said Monday.
Mark Vargo, Pennington County state's attorney, said he's received a report from Highway Patrol and will review it to determine if he will press charges.
The incident began before noon Sunday when the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a reckless driver in the area of Highway 14/16 and 155th Avenue east of Box Elder, said spokeswoman Helene Duhamel.
155th Avenue — also known as County Road 155 and Spevak Road — is a rural dirt road, according to Google Street View.
While deputies were responding, the driver attempted to cross the railroad tracks on 155th Avenue as a train was approaching, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.
The train then crashed into the pickup at 11:47 a.m., said Mangan. The man, who was driving a Ford F-250, was taken to Monument hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The train hit the pickup on the driver's side and while the truck cab remained mostly upright, it is nearly dislocated from the truck bed, photos from the Facebook post show.
The railroad crossing has signs warning drivers to look for trains but no alarm, lights or gate, said Duane Peyrot, a detective with the Box Elder Police Department.
Only a grassy field is visible in photos of the crash. It's unclear if that means the pickup driver was driving off road and attempted to cross the railroad tracks or if he crossed at the formal crossing and was pushed down the tracks by the train. Duhamel said evidence shows the driver went through the formal crossing but this is part of what Highway Patrol is investigating, Mangan said.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.