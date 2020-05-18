Rapid City man may be charged after colliding with train

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Rapid City man is facing charges after his truck was struck by a train Sunday morning near Box Elder.

“It does appear to be the fault of the pickup driver” and not the train, Tony Mangan, spokesman for the Highway Patrol, said Monday.

Mark Vargo, Pennington County state's attorney, said he's received a report from Highway Patrol and will review it to determine if he will press charges.

The incident began before noon Sunday when the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a reckless driver in the area of Highway 14/16 and 155th Avenue east of Box Elder, said spokeswoman Helene Duhamel.

155th Avenue — also known as County Road 155 and Spevak Road — is a rural dirt road, according to Google Street View.

While deputies were responding, the driver attempted to cross the railroad tracks on 155th Avenue as a train was approaching, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.