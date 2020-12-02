 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rapid City man named new president of Black Hills Federal Credit Union
alert top story

Rapid City man named new president of Black Hills Federal Credit Union

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Jerry Schmidt

Jerry Schmidt

The Board of Directors of Black Hills Federal Credit Union (BHFCU) is pleased to announce Senior Vice President Jerry Schmidt has been named the new President and Chief Executive Officer effective Jan. 4. The announcement follows the upcoming retirement of long-time President and CEO Roger Heacock.

“Early in 2019, the Board engaged a consulting firm to conduct a nationwide search for an ideal candidate to lead BHFCU,” said Jason Green, Board Chair. “We knew it would be critical to find the right person to replace Roger Heacock, an amazing leader who served the credit union for 42 years.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Schmidt has solid leadership experience and a steadfast commitment to the credit union, having served BHFCU for over 13 years as Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer. Over the years, he has demonstrated his ability to strategically manage and lead a diverse group of business divisions, including: Operations, Facilities, Risk Management, Insurance, Investments, and other ancillary business services.

Prior to BHFCU, Schmidt enjoyed a lengthy career with Safeway, Inc, where he served in various leadership roles. Green noted that during the Board’s extensive search and recruitment process, Schmidt’s leadership philosophy, experience, and commitment to the credit union’s mission were crucial factors in his selection.

“I am honored to further Black Hills Federal Credit Union’s mission of improving lives,” said Jerry Schmidt. “I look forward to continuing to work alongside our leadership team, our visionary Board of Directors, and BHFCU’s amazing staff to provide the excellent service our members expect and deserve.”

A Rapid City native, Schmidt’s extensive knowledge of the organization and region, paired with his passion for the credit union’s mission, will bring consistent and innovative leadership to BHFCU. He will continue to work closely with Heacock through year-end to ensure a smooth transition.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 28
Local

Your Two Cents for Nov. 28

The taxpayers of South Dakota pay for the state to get amendments put on the ballot, pay for the voting process, pay for their vote to be over…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Wrap-up of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News