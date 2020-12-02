Rapid City man named new president of Black Hills Federal Credit Union

The Board of Directors of Black Hills Federal Credit Union (BHFCU) is pleased to announce Senior Vice President Jerry Schmidt has been named the new President and Chief Executive Officer effective Jan. 4. The announcement follows the upcoming retirement of long-time President and CEO Roger Heacock.

“Early in 2019, the Board engaged a consulting firm to conduct a nationwide search for an ideal candidate to lead BHFCU,” said Jason Green, Board Chair. “We knew it would be critical to find the right person to replace Roger Heacock, an amazing leader who served the credit union for 42 years.”

Schmidt has solid leadership experience and a steadfast commitment to the credit union, having served BHFCU for over 13 years as Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer. Over the years, he has demonstrated his ability to strategically manage and lead a diverse group of business divisions, including: Operations, Facilities, Risk Management, Insurance, Investments, and other ancillary business services.

Prior to BHFCU, Schmidt enjoyed a lengthy career with Safeway, Inc, where he served in various leadership roles. Green noted that during the Board’s extensive search and recruitment process, Schmidt’s leadership philosophy, experience, and commitment to the credit union’s mission were crucial factors in his selection.