Rapid City man plays key role on winning NASCAR team

Rapid City’s Chris Flack has not been able to attend NASCAR’s Daytona 500, but he will soon have another championship ring to show for his part in winning the Great American Race six of the last 12 years.

Flack watched nervously on television from his Mooresville, N.C., home on Feb. 23 as Roger Penske Racing driver Austin Cindric wheeled his No. 2 Ford Mustang to the checkered flag in the Daytona 500.

The victory also marks the second straight and sixth 500 win since 2011 for Roush-Yates Engines of Mooresville, a suburb of Charlotte, where Flack has worked since 2010, helping build racing engines for 14 Ford teams in NASCAR’s top-tier Cup Series as well as three full-time teams in the second-tier Xfinity Series.

Yet Flack has had to watch from afar as Roush-Yates-powered Fords stormed to Daytona victories for Trevor Bayne (2011), Matt Kenseth (2013), Joey Logano (2015), Kurt Busch (2017), Michael McDowell (2021), and Cindric (2022).

“I’m batting .500,” Flack said. “That’s pretty amazing.”

Each employee at Roush-Yates, including the roughly 75-80 people involved in building engines, has received a personalized championship ring for winning the 500. Custom fitting for the 2022 Daytona ring will happen soon, with delivery later this year.

Since Flack arrived at Roush-Yates, he and other employees have also earned three rings for Ford victories in the Brickyard 400 at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and another commemorating Logano’s overall NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2018.

Flack, 36, and his family live just eight hours from the Daytona International Speedway. Chris has attended qualifying events and support races leading up to the 500, but has never been able to stay for the race on Sunday.

“I had to get back to work. I can’t be gone that Monday because there’s too much to be done that early in the year,” he said.

That’s because NASCAR opens the season with its biggest race at Daytona, then plunges into successive weekends of races, including this year a three-race West Coast swing to Fontana, Calif., Las Vegas and Phoenix, putting just that much more demand on engine builders.

Roush-Yates supplies 18-20 engines per week to all of its teams. “That just puts a crunch on everything,” Flack said.

Flack is the son of Arlie and Linda Flack of Rapid City. Chris cut his racing teeth in karts at now-closed Heartland Speedway and also at the wheel of full-sized cars at Black Hills Speedway in Rapid Valley.

He graduated from Rapid City Central in 2004 and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the South Dakota School of Mines in 2008.

He and fiancé Jamie Snyder, also of Rapid City, moved to North Carolina in 2009, where he attended the NASCAR Technical Institute, which provides specific training for racing mechanics and fabricators.

In a 2011 Journal interview, Flack said the engineering degree was instrumental in his hiring at Roush-Yates, after he completed the NTI program.

He started by helping disassemble engines post-race, then moved to the valve train department, matching camshafts, lifters, pushrods, rocker arms, springs, valves and cylinder heads in a precise 4-stroke internal combustion dance of intake, compression, power and exhaust.

Flack has since worked his way to become a valve train engineer, overseeing assembly as well as development and testing of new components, both produced in-house in the company’s machine shop, as well as those from outside parts suppliers.

Keeping abreast of NASCAR rule changes, including mandated specific horsepower packages for different length tracks and the overall, never-ending tightrope walk between engine reliability and performance, is both fun and stressful, he said.

“I get pretty nervous anymore yet, just because it (valve train) is the most fragile component that we just hammer on,” he said. “There’s a lot of performance to be gained there. That’s why we do it. It’s all about small details and making it all work together.”

For example, one of those seemingly minute details arose when Roger Penske Racing moved from manufacturer Dodge to Ford for the 2014 season, bringing along a sponsorship from another brand of motor oil.

To the untrained, that may not seem to be a big deal, but for Ford and Roush-Yates engineers, it meant exhaustive testing for compatibility.

“That meant four different primary oils we have to run because of sponsorships, and they all have to work in our engines,” Flack said. “That’s a huge task.”

Attending to those details pays off during the arduous 36-race NASCAR season, which runs from February until November. All race wins are savored, but the Daytona wins are the most prized, he said.

“We spend a lot of time, probably a lot more than other teams, just because of the love for Daytona and (superspeedway) racing,” he said. “It’s one of the few tracks where you’ll see the engine be the difference.”

Each 500 triumph is special in its own way. Bayne’s 2011 win in the Wood Brothers No. 21 Ford Fusion, came soon after Flack hired on at Roush-Yates.

Kenseth drove the Roush-Fenway No. 17 Fusion to the win in 2013, a race marked by then-Chip Ganassi Racing driver Juan Pablo Montoya’s bizarre collision with a jet dryer attempting to dry the track when the race was slowed for rain.

Logano’s 2015 win in the No. 22 Penske Ford came after working through the aforementioned oil compatibility testing.

Victories for Busch in 2017, McDowell in 2021 and Cindric most recently had a more personal significance.

Busch’s win in the Stewart-Haas Racing No. 41 Fusion, came just a few weeks after the birth of Chris and Jamie’s first child, a son, Corbin.

McDowell drove the Front Row Motorsports Mustang to something of an upset win last year.

“The cool part was his car number was 34, the one I grew up racing, so that was really neat,” he said.

Cindric’s win marked the first in the 500 for a true rookie driver and the first points-race win in a completely new race car and for Flack, came after the birth of a daughter, Leena, in September.

As with anyone invested in the fast-paced world of professional auto racing, there is little time to be resting on laurels.

NASCAR’s all-new NextGen car, making its competition debut at a Feb. 6 exhibition race at the Los Angeles Coliseum, is designed to be compatible with an anticipated conversion from the current V-8 gasoline/ethanol-fueled engine to a combination combustion and electric (hybrid) powerplant in the near future.

That will mean plenty to do for engineers and mechanics on every team and beyond.

“With the changes that NASCAR throws at you year-to-year, there’s always something to be working on or working toward,” Flack said.

Chris and Jamie, their children and family pets, a dog, ‘Dega, and cat, Bristol (both named for NASCAR speedways. ‘Dega is short for Talledega) have at least partially settled into Southern culture.

“I’m more used to it,” he said. “I wouldn’t say I’m completely used to it.”

The generally year-round warm weather there has made him more susceptible to the cold.

“My blood is a little thinner,” he said. “When I go home, I usually visit in the summer.”

Other Southern traditions he is loathe to embrace are boiled peanuts and…

“…Sweet tea. That’s not going to happen for me,” he said. “Ever.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0