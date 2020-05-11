Rapid City man running for District 34 House seat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rick Stracqualursi, a Rapid City Democrat, is running for a District 34 House seat in the state Legislature. The district consists of most of the west side of town and the western portion of North Rapid.

Stracqualursim was the longtime CEO of Western Providers, a health insurance and managed care organization. He now works for the Oyate Health Center on the Sioux San campus.

His campaign will focus on improving access to educational opportunity, health care and economic development.

"Education is woefully underfunded, particularly early childhood education and our state’s universities and technical institutes. We need to expand access to early childhood education and help our children succeed,” he said in a news release. “Currently, we are burdening young people who pursue higher education with unnecessary debt brought on by high tuition and fees."

Stracqualursi also supports Medicaid expansion in South Dakota.

"Our governor and legislators have a short-sighted approach to Medicaid expansion, which hurts working people and results in higher health care costs for all South Dakotans. It would bring over $400 million a year into our state's economy,” he said. “Over 45,000 of our citizens are without health insurance as a result."