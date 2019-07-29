{{featured_button_text}}
073019-nws-bridge

First responders prepare to rescue a Rapid City man who jumped off a bridge into Rapid Creek on Monday morning. The man was able to leave the creek on his own but was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

 Photo courtesy Pennington County Sheriff's Office

A Rapid City man was apparently not injured Monday morning after jumping off the Elk Vale Road bridge into Rapid Creek. 

Law enforcement received a 911 call around 8:15 a.m. asking for a welfare check on a man walking along the bridge wearing no shirt or shoes, according to Brendyn Medina, spokesman for the Rapid City Police Department. A Pennington County sheriff's deputy responded and as the deputy began to make contact, the 51-year-old man jumped off the bridge and into the creek. 

The Rapid City Fire Department and Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue Team responded downstream but the man was able to leave the creek without assistance, Medina said. He was found walking in a nearby field and was taken to the hospital for further evaluation, according to Medina. 

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com

