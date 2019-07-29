A Rapid City man was apparently not injured Monday morning after jumping off the Elk Vale Road bridge into Rapid Creek.
Law enforcement received a 911 call around 8:15 a.m. asking for a welfare check on a man walking along the bridge wearing no shirt or shoes, according to Brendyn Medina, spokesman for the Rapid City Police Department. A Pennington County sheriff's deputy responded and as the deputy began to make contact, the 51-year-old man jumped off the bridge and into the creek.
You have free articles remaining.
The Rapid City Fire Department and Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue Team responded downstream but the man was able to leave the creek without assistance, Medina said. He was found walking in a nearby field and was taken to the hospital for further evaluation, according to Medina.