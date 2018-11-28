A Rapid City man was sentenced to one year in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release for sending an obscene photo of himself over the internet to someone believed to be a 15-year-old girl.
Christopher Perry, 37, was charged in Feb. 2018 with attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor and was sentenced earlier this month.
Perry also may be required to register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
The case was investigated by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah B. Collins prosecuted the case.