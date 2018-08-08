A Rapid City man who pleaded guilty to killing his friend in an alcohol-fueled fistfight this winter has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, with parole possible after 4 years.
Family members and a friend of Joseph Dowty, fighting back tears, urged 7th Circuit Court Judge Matt Brown in a courtroom on the third floor of Pennington County Courthouse during Wednesday morning's sentencing hearing to not impose the maximum 10-year sentence for second-degree manslaughter in the Jan. 26 killing of Nathaniel Ten Fingers.
Rapid City police found Ten Fingers lying on the ground behind an East Adams Street apartment around 1:20 a.m., his face covered in blood. Three days before the victim's 28th birthday, he was pronounced dead.
"It was a brother killing another brother," said the defendant's father, James Dowty. Two seats away, his son, handcuffed and wearing an overgrown blond beard, wiped his reddening eyes.
Earlier that day, Dowty said, his son and Ten Fingers had rekindled a friendship.
"No one knows what went so wrong that night," said the defendant's aunt, Tammy Dowty.
Judge Brown, noting alcohol was "fuel to the fire" of Dowty's anger and violence issues, documented in run-ins with the juvenile court system, said his sentence was "pittance" to what Ten Fingers and his family lost.
"You will have a chance to see your sons again," Judge Brown said, before sentencing, addressing Dowty. "Nathaniel doesn't."
Dowty and his attorney, Shiloh MacNally, have 30 days to appeal the ruling.