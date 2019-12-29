Rapid City man speaks out against meth after twin's death

Reaching out

Joe said God told him to make the signs and stand on the street corner to help fight against stigmas and stereotypes surrounding meth use, and because "somebody may want to hear that or see that."

Joe and Tiffany said having a close support network can help prevent people from starting or stopping drugs.

David Garcia, one of Joe's eight children and a senior at Pine Ridge High School, agreed. He said the classmates he sees using drugs are depressed and feel they have no one in their corner. David said he's able to lean on his parents and Tiffany, his step-mother.

"I never thought of doing that" and stop hanging out with friends if they start to offer me drugs, David said.

Joe said a lot of drug users, especially men, feel embarrassed to ask for help.

We need "more men to be vulnerable. More men to be compassionate for one another instead of hiding behind that exterior" of appearing tough, Joe said. "What makes you strong is the vulnerability that you show other people, the love and the care."

And families and society shouldn't be afraid to confront meth users with "love and compassion for people that are actually trying" to quit, Joe said.