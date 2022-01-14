Rapid City man suspected of burglary spree arrested

A suspect in a string of burglaries is also facing charges for possession and distribution of drugs and resisting arrest.

Eric Carney appeared in court Friday morning for the charges and is being held in the Pennington County Jail on a previous felony charge.

Carney was arrested Thursday by the Rapid City Police Department and charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and obstructing a police officer. RCPD spokesperson Brendyn Medina said Carney had three active warrants at the time of his arrest.

Medina said Carney was wanted in connection with burglaries spanning from Jan. 5 to Jan. 13.

Carney faces third-degree burglary and identity theft at 1721 N. LaCrosse St. on Jan. 5; first-degree burglary at 625 E. Disk Drive; third-degree burglary, tampering with a video lottery machine, grand theft and felony vandalism at 1902 N. LaCrosse St. on Jan. 8; second-degree burglary and felony vandalism at 1721 N. LaCrosse St. on Jan. 11; third-degree burglary at 2111 N. LaCrosse St. on Jan. 12; and vandalism, tampering with a video lottery machine and grand theft at 1721 N. LaCrosse St. on Jan. 13.

"In a case like this, when somebody has victimized so many people in the community in a short amount of time, we make them a high priority for the agency to get in contact with," Medina said.

He said the police were able to take Carney into custody after a tip from the public.

"If people encounter suspicious behavior or see something that just doesn't seem right or out of the ordinary, get in touch with us," Medina said.

He said members of the public can call the non-emergency line for situations like that and the department will look into it and determine if action needs to be taken.

Carney has three additional criminal cases pending against him in the Pennington County court system. They are domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and violation of a conditional bond, and violation of a protection order, possession of a controlled substance, domestic violence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.