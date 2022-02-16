Rapid City man uses real-life experiences to create fantasy novels

Bruce Junek’s real-life international travels have inspired adventures into the fantasy realm. Junek has written a four-novel series, “A Bright One Chronicles,” that transport readers to an epic world of a fierce heroine and matriarchal culture.

Junek and his wife, Tass Thacker, have spent their 42-year marriage exploring the world. The Rapid City couple’s documentary “Bruce & Tass Bicycle China” is one of the films being screening during the Black Hills Film Festival. The virtual portion of the festival starts Friday.

“I am excited for my film to be shown at the Black Hills Film Festival. I really enjoyed the whole process of filming, editing and creating a feature-length documentary. Like my books, it was also very much a labor of love, and (it was) all I wanted to do when I was working on it 24/7,” Junek said. “I get rather driven when involved with big projects. I even arranged the music soundtrack on the film.”

The ability to immerse himself in new places, cultures and projects intrigues Junek so much that he was inspired to create his own fictional empire in the “A Bright One Chronicles.” He’s spent nearly 20 years writing the series. The first two books, “Foundling of Dayr Castle,” and “Death of Innocence” are available on Amazon. The final two books will be released in May and November.

“I’ve always really enjoyed fantasy novels,” said Junek, who’s a fan of J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic novels. “Fantasy is like traveling in a foreign country. If it’s well-written, it’s a whole new world, a whole different culture.”

In “The Foundling of Dayr Castle,” readers are introduced to Tyme, who mysteriously appears in the stables of a magnificent borderland castle that’s part of a barbarian kingdom. Political factions believe she might be the girl of prophecy heralding the return of the matriarchal Ambri Empire, while others believe she is the Divine Daughter, whose rise to power will bring a new world order.

Tyme’s story continues in “Death of Innocence,” when she encounters a cast of colorful characters and her life changes forever when traumatic events strike Dayr Castle to reveal the ruthless intrigue of Ambri politics.

“It’s been a huge project. It’s exciting to finally have it out there,” Junek said. “The first book is an origin story of Tyme as a young girl and what happens to her when she’s young that allows her to become exceptional as she’s older. I loved to read about Thomas Edison and Henry Ford and what happens to a person when they’re young that allows them to become extraordinary when they’re older.”

The rest of the series follows Tyme as she grows up and events unfold. The entire series focuses on timeless themes about friendship, belief, sacrifice, love, life and death.

“The story is about all the expectations put on this ‘savior’ and what she decides to do about all that – whether she follows what everybody else thinks she should be doing,” Junek said.

Though “A Bright One Chronicles” are marketed as young adult literature, Junek believes they’ll appeal to all ages and to readers worldwide.

“There’s a fun story that has a strong moral code. It also has all these other levels for people of all ages that will cause them to think. That’s why I think it’s interesting books for all ages,” he said.

The books are considered low fantasy, he said, meaning magical or miraculous events can occur in an otherwise normal world.

The series is set in a desert environment similar to the Gobi Desert, where Junek and Thacker’s real-life bicycle journey through China concluded. The characters in “A Bright One Chronicles” live by a lunar calendar. Festivals in many religions are decided by the lunar calendar, Junek said, and lights festivals are celebrated in the United States and elsewhere. The festivals are held at night when desert temperatures are cooler.

In his novels, Junek incorporates real plants, birds and animals found throughout the Earth, such as an ibek that Tyme rides.

“Writing fantasy was so fun because I could do whatever I want. If I wanted an aspect of a (real-life) culture, I could do that. If I wanted a character to die, that could happen, too,” he said. “That freedom to be creative was the big appeal.”

Tyme and other characters celebrate Junek’s respect and admiration for strong women and his belief that women are overlooked or discriminated against in real-life. He also believes women are too often ignored in fantasy fiction. Junek hopes his books will be entertaining and thought-provoking.

“It’s fun writing about matriarchal culture. One of the things I found when Tass and I travel is you meet people who have different views of the world,” Junek said. “Actually there’s a lot of reasons that you could argue that women are more fit for a lot of things. It’s the men that get in trouble when they’re young. It’s men that fill up most of the prisons.”

“I’ve always felt there was so much discrimination – our history is patriarchal, our religions are patriarchal. It’s always bothered me, and I like strong female characters. I like women," Junek said. "There’s a lot of real valid reasons why you could say men are the problem and women are the ones who are going to save us."

