BOX ELDER | Authorities have identified a Rapid City man who died Saturday in a trike motorcycle crash in Pennington County.
The Highway Patrol says 62-year-old Brian Minor was a passenger on the 2009 Suzuki VL800 that went out of control on an Interstate 90 on-ramp near Box Elder.
The motorcycle was northbound on Liberty Boulevard in Box Elder when the driver, 39-year-old Sophia Elbow Shield, tried to turn left onto I-90 and lost control. Highway Patrol says the motorcycle entered the ditch and hit a barbed wire fence, and Minor was pronounced dead at the scene about 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Neither was wearing a helmet, according to Highway Patrol.
Elbow Shield, of Rapid City, suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Rapid City Regional Hospital. Charges are pending against her.