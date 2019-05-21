A retired postal worker from Rapid City claimed $200,000 on Monday by matching four of five winning numbers in addition to the Powerball. His prize grew larger after choosing the multiplier option.
Leo Bald Eagle, who now works part time at Wal-Mart, had a unique set of circumstances en route to his big win. Bald Eagle is part of a country western band called Midnight Sun and decided to test his luck and purchase some tickets before leaving town to perform.
This brought Bald Eagle to the Big D Oil Company on East North Street in Rapid City, where he decided to change his playing routine up a bit.
“God told me to buy the tickets,” Bald Eagle said. “I normally buy Dakota Cash and Lotto America but last minute, I had a feeling come over me that told me to buy two Powerball tickets.”
After learning about his big win, Bald Eagle and his girlfriend shared in the excitement.
“I was very excited, and I couldn’t sleep,” Bald Eagle said. “My girlfriend and I checked the numbers again in the morning.”
Now that the news is beginning to sink in, Bald Eagle is making plans for his prize.
“I am still in shock, but it will help financially to pay off debt and possibly get a new vehicle,” he said. “I still plan to work at Wal-Mart part time and continue to play in our band.”