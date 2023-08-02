Monthly sales tax receipts for May in Rapid City dipped for just the second time since the spring of 2020.

Sales tax receipts for May totaled $6,981,861, slightly lower than the $7,018,696 total from May 2022. Through the initial five months of 2023, the city’s sales tax receipts total nearly $32 million ($31,985,838), a 2.76% increase over the $31.1 million reported in sales tax receipts for the first five months of 2022 ($31,127,255).

“The total receipts for May were expectedly higher than April’s numbers, but slightly lower than the total of receipts for the same month a year ago,” said City Finance Director Daniel Ainslie. “Weather may have played a part with the rain and cooler temperatures impacting the travel plans of tourists. The sales tax numbers for June and July will give us a better picture of how the summer season is progressing as far as numbers of travelers and their spending habits.”

May’s dip in total sales tax receipts was just the second monthly dip in recent years in overall totals when compared to the same month the previous year. Sales tax numbers last December were lower than December 2021. Rapid City’s monthly sales tax receipts also dipped during the period of March, April and May of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019. During that period, the area was impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Included in the May report were general fund sales tax receipts. For May, the general fund sales tax receipts totaled $3.25 million compared to $3.26 million for the same month a year ago. For the period January through May, general fund receipts stand at $14.9 million, compared to a total of $14.5 million for the first five-month period of 2023, a 2.71% increase.