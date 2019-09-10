The Rapid City Council is considering a measure that would increase the amount of money paid to the owners of property damaged by sanitary sewer overflows.
The proposal comes at the heels of an unusually rainy summer that city officials believe resulted in no fewer than 45 sewer line backups.
The city now reimburses owners of real property who experience sewer backups at a rate of $3 for every square foot of damaged floor space, not including personal property. A resolution heard Tuesday by the council's Legal and Finance committee would increase that rate to $4.
If the resolution is approved, the city would also do away with a stipulation that requires property owners to have their homes and businesses professionally cleaned in order to be eligible for a reimbursement. Property owners whose insurance covers the cost of damage could apply to have the city pay for the deductible instead.
Claimants that the city agrees to reimburse would have to sign a waiver that prevents them from making further claims against the city related to their damages in that instance.
City Attorney Joel Landeen said Tuesday there is presently no cap on the total amount of money that the city will pay out per claim. Reimbursements would be paid out using money from an existing city liability fund.
You have free articles remaining.
Council members John Roberts and Lisa Modrick said Tuesday they would be willing to consider a proposal to have the city pay for both cleanup costs and property damage in the future. Bismarck, North Dakota, currently has such a policy and funds for it by charging its residential water and sewer customers a fee of 50 cents each month.
Commercial sewer customers in Bismarck are charged $1 per month, according to the city's website.
"I want to see something done that creates a plan for our future like Bismarck did," Modrick said.
Of the 45 sewer backups reported to the city this year, 27 occurred between May 28 and 29. According to city figures, only 13 were reported to the city in all of 2018. In total, Rapid City has about 22,000 sewer customers.
The council is expected to vote on the resolution to increase the reimbursement rate at its meeting on Monday.