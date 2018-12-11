A junior-league hockey team from Niagara Falls, New York, has expressed interest in relocating to Rapid City, according to city officials.
The team, named the Powerhawks, plays in the North American Tier III Hockey League — a league for players post-high school who are trying to get college hockey scholarships.
The team would play at Roosevelt Ice Arena, but Rapid City Recreation Division Manager Doug Lowe said the process is still in the very early stages.
The first step could happen Tuesday, when the Rapid City Public Works Committee will consider authorizing staff to sign a facility lease acknowledgment with the league for the use of Roosevelt Ice Arena.
Lowe said the acknowledgment will let the team and the league know that the city could work with them if the team wishes to relocate to Rapid City.
"It’s a very big precursor of moving the team to the area," he said. "Hopefully the council will give us permission to sign this letter of support, then the league has to vote if the team relocates to Rapid City. If that all works we’d be coming to the table with the new team to hammer out a contract."
Lowe said one of the owners of the Niagara Falls team expressed interest in moving the team to Rapid City, and there is one local person interested but declined to give names.
Calls to the Niagara Falls Powerhawks organization by the Rapid City Journal were not returned.
The amateur league is structured so players have equipment and ice time paid for by the teams, but receive no salary and stay with host families.
Currently, this league has teams in Gillette and Cody, Wyoming, as well as five teams in Montana.