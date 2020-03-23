Rapid City Mayor Allender issues update on coronavirus

An update on city operations from Mayor Steve Allender:
• Fielding hundreds of messages relative to the proposed city ordinance closing or limiting certain businesses for public health reasons.
• Civic Center is now locked-down.
• The ambulance services continues to transport patients with symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Five such patients Sunday.
• Casino robberies continue to be a problem. If the business closure city ordinance passes on 3-27, casinos will be closed. RPD will reevaluate strategy when this occurs.
• The Parks and recreation office is now closed to the public, as are all public works buildings.
• We are creating work-arounds for licensing processes, usually requiring a City Hall visit. Update will follow when available.
• Cross-training is occurring between City divisions to ensure critical services remain consistent for the duration.
• Rapid Transit volume is down, but now consistent. Best practices are being evaluated concerning continuation of service.
• State Dept of Transportation has allowed work to resume on East Blvd reconstruction.
• Rumor control continues to be a challenge. No, the airlines are not increasing air travel to Rapid City.
• Strategic teams are being built to address or coordinate information on:
Grocery and supply store supply chain and consumer activity.
Food distribution from non-profit and other food sources.
Emergency planning relative to medical providers
Health services to establish points of contact and capacity.
Financial, to include city budget status and federal disaster funding.
Employee support to include benefits, day care and mental health.
Communication to include consolidation and dissemination to/from City, County, State, health officials and public.