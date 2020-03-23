Rapid City Mayor Allender issues update on coronavirus

An update on city operations from Mayor Steve Allender:

• Fielding hundreds of messages relative to the proposed city ordinance closing or limiting certain businesses for public health reasons.

• Civic Center is now locked-down.

• The ambulance services continues to transport patients with symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Five such patients Sunday.

• Casino robberies continue to be a problem. If the business closure city ordinance passes on 3-27, casinos will be closed. RPD will reevaluate strategy when this occurs.

• The Parks and recreation office is now closed to the public, as are all public works buildings.

• We are creating work-arounds for licensing processes, usually requiring a City Hall visit. Update will follow when available.

• Cross-training is occurring between City divisions to ensure critical services remain consistent for the duration.

• Rapid Transit volume is down, but now consistent. Best practices are being evaluated concerning continuation of service.

• State Dept of Transportation has allowed work to resume on East Blvd reconstruction.