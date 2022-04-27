Rapid City mayor calls for childhood development, responsibility in community crime

Addiction and substance abuse, an inadequate number of resources available for treatment in South Dakota, poverty and social isolation are at the heart of many crimes committed in the community, Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said Wednesday.

Allender and Police Chief Don Hedrick hosted a press conference at City Hall late Wednesday morning to discuss the state of law enforcement in Rapid City following several public comments concerning a rise in crime during Rapid City Council meetings over the past few weeks.

The mayor said some political groups are using misinformation and their own "radical beliefs" in an attempt to mislead the public for their own political gain.

“Related to (social isolation and its impact) is the division over political issues and ideologies,” Allender said. “This isn’t science, but in all of my recollection, there’s never been a time since the past two years where families are divided over politics and friendships are broken and marriages have been put in jeopardy because of political beliefs.”

The mayor said the pandemic has amplified all of that and created a great conflict within the nation and communities. In addition to the divide, low law enforcement staffing shortages contribute to issues on proactive activity.

In an effort to be proactive and to decentralize some police resources, Hedrick said the department will open a north Rapid City substation near North Maple Street and Knollwood Drive this summer. He said the department signed the lease in April.

“We’re excited about that because we can really focus and help a neighborhood that needs resources, needs assistance from us,” he said.

There were 15 homicides in Rapid City in 2021, a 25% increase over 2020’s 12 homicides and a handful of which occurred in the North Maple and Knollwood area. Hedrick said the department has been asked for support in the area. He said with the substation, they’ll be able to start things like a neighborhood watch and hold community meetings. He also said it would allow the department to identify community leaders who can help.

“I think the more good people that we can bring in to stand together against the violence in that neighborhood, the better, and that’s what we’re gonna continue to try and do,” Hedrick said.

He said the substation, along with the location at the mall, is a type of test to see if a north precinct would work and to have a foothold in the area.

Some of the comments during city council meetings included concern about a rise in gang activity. Hedrick said there are people the department encounters upon arrest that claim gang activity and it’s something they note and keep track of.

“Since I’ve worked here, we’ve had individuals that claim gang affiliation and we take that into (consideration) because if somebody is saying they are and believes they are and they walk the walk, we have to treat that seriously,” he said.

Although the number of homicides increased in Rapid City, the number of aggravated assaults, robberies and sexual assaults decreased in the area. The city saw 453 aggravated assaults, a 9.76% decrease from 2020’s 502; 76 robberies, a 28.3% decrease from 2020’s 106; and 686 sexual assaults, a 6.58% decrease from 2020’s 152.

Hedrick said all of the cases peaked in 2020, which was a national trend. While Rapid City saw a decline in many of the crimes in 2021, major cities like Denver and Minneapolis saw an increase. Sioux Falls reported an increase in rape cases, burglary, theft and stolen vehicles, but those crimes decreased in Rapid City.

He said over the past three years, the city had 29 homicides and the department was able to clear all but four of those. He said the four cases that haven’t been cleared are still an active work in progress. He said of those 29, 26 appear to have a tie to either alcohol or drugs, and in some situations both.

Allender said a lot of treatment services for substance abuse and addiction, such as the Care Campus and Crisis Stabilization Unit that will open later this year, were established over the last 10 years and many in the last five.

“It is a tip of the iceberg because it’s still not looking globally, all of these resources — many of these resources I should say — are designed to deal with a problem that is occurring right now and not geared toward preventing a problem in the future,” Allender said.

He said the root of the issue is complicated, but many of the cases related to substance abuse can be attributed to childhood trauma and childhood experiences. He said a few years ago, the city tried to initiate a childhood education program.

Allender said that’s been slow to get off the starting line in South Dakota. He said the current environment, whether it’s policy makers or citizens, is not favorable for planning the future that way. He said the right environment can be created by accepting the data that exists on issues like early childhood education and to look at the states who have adopted programs.

“I think this is part of increasing your personal standard, increasing your view of these issues is important,” he said. “We can get by doing things just the way we’re doing them until we’re gone off this planet, but someone else is going to be stuck holding that back. It’s our responsibility to make sure that we’re planning for the future, to lessen the burden on society.”

Allender said he sees an underinvestment from the state in terms of treatment facilities, and communities are “manufacturing criminals.” He said it has to do with parenting and the home environment.

Allender said it’s predictable, and officers can point to a house where children are raising themselves, parents are uninvolved, where there’s high incidents of sexual, physical and substance abuse, and the child is extremely disadvantaged come out into the community.

He said South Dakota has the highest percentage of working mothers, which leads to putting extra pressure on day care facilities and other child support services.

Allender said a common denominator for those who oppose early childhood education is “so-called conservative values.”

“There seems to be a feeling that you cannot be conservative and support early childhood education because early childhood education is ‘socialist,’ or it’s ‘liberal’ or it’s something else,” he said. “I’ll tell you what it is. It’s expensive. It’s expensive and it takes police officers dealing with generation after generation with hordes of kids who grew up raising themselves and are now part of the system. This is unsustainable, and we’ve got to stop it.”

Allender said if people feel like they don’t have time for their children, there are resources and systems available. There’s treatment for those who struggle with addiction and different environments for the children, and people can support law enforcement.

He also said people need to stop politicizing crime and reject politicized conspiracies about crime.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.