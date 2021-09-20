Rapid City medical cannabis rules to go into effect in October

Medical cannabis establishment rules in Rapid City will go into effect Oct. 2 after legal publication following a City Council vote on Monday.

The ordinance will limit the number of dispensaries to about 15 within city limits. The limit is one dispensary per 5,000 in the city's population.

The council approved the ordinance 8-1 with council member Bill Evans voting no. Council member John Roberts was absent from Monday's meeting.

Evans said he voted no on the ordinance because he believes the market should decide the number of dispensaries, or the city should have its own facility.

"We continuously from up here talk about the inadequate funding for the city budget," he said.

Council member Pat Jones cautioned the council and community members that the dispensaries approved could turn into recreational marijuana dispensaries.

"These 15 medical ones, whatever date that becomes, in a puff of smoke, will become recreational and make a difference and impact on our community," Jones said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}