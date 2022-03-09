Rapid City medical marijuana dispensaries selected by state

Puffy's LLC's was drawn Wednesday for seven of Rapid City's 15 medical cannabis dispensary licenses.

The state Medical Cannabis Program performed the drawing in Pierre to select the locations for medical cannabis dispensaries. There was a total of 47 provisional dispensary licenses included in the city's lottery pool.

Seven locations owned by Puffy's were drawn in the random number generation. Greenlight Dispensary had three entries drawn, Genesis Farms had two and there was one each for CC Health, Hive Collective and Rapid City Cannabis.

Successful applicants have one year to establish their dispensaries in the city. Upon receiving registration from the state, applicants have 14 days to get the rest of their information to the city and to pay a $3,500 license fee, as well.

City Community Development Director Vicki Fisher said in an email to the Journal that city ordinance does not require a certain distance between dispensaries. The adopted regulations do allow for the transfer or sale of the license.

Fisher said there are two properties that drew more than one license, two at one location and three at another. Both are located within areas that permit dispensaries.

She said property owners could open a dispensary for each license at the locations or sell or transfer one or more of the licenses to alternate locations.

The Rapid City Council approved the 15 dispensary locations for the city based on population. The council approved permitted and conditional use zoning for dispensaries, testing facilities, cultivation facilities and manufacturing facilities at its Sept. 20 meeting. According to the ordinances, dispensaries can operate within 500 feet of a child care center, church, public park or property zoned as residential if granted a conditional use permit.

Fisher said in a press release her office expects to receive cultivation, manufacturing and testing license applications. There has been one conditional use permit issued for a cultivation established that was approved by the Rapid City Planning Commission. The permit went to Black Hills Cannabis Care.

In the order drawn, the businesses and locations for dispensaries are as follows:

Puffy's at 3324 Cambell Street

Puffy's at 4024 Biernbaum Lane Bldg B

Puffy's at 4024 Biernbaum Lane Bldg A

Rapid City Cannabis at 3075 North Plaza Drive

Genesis Farms at 609 Mountain View Road

Puffy's at 2120 West Main Street Unit 3

Genesis Farms at 2205 N LaCrosse Street

Puffy's at 2210 Cambell Street

Greenlight Dispensary at 840 Timmons Ste 6A

Hive Collective at 918 E North Street

Greenlight Dispensary at 840 Timmons Ste 7B

Puffy's at 902 East Main Street

Greenlight Dispensary at 840 Timmons Ste 7

Puffy's at 4025 Biernbaum Lane

CC Health at 1624 Discovery Circle

