After winning top marks at a regional middle school math competition, local students are progressing to the state championship in Pierre next month.
Megan Zhu, an eighth grader from Southwest Middle School in Rapid City, won first place at the Feb. 23 Black Hills Chapter MATHCOUNTS competition at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. She competed against 52 other students from seven teams, said Seth Keene, the chapter coordinator and a math teacher at Stevens High School.
"They are our future scientists engineers and doctors," Keene said of Zhu and the other MATHCOUNTS participants.
MATHCOUNTS is a national organization that works to overcome students' fear of math and develop passion for the subject.
The top two teams — made of four people each — plus the next top four individual finishers from the Feb. 23 chapter competition will compete at the state contest on March 9, Keene explained.
The first-place team includes Zhu, eighth grader Jessica Ketel, seventh graders Luther Busching and Ethan Meyer, and coach Crystal McMachen. The second-place team, from Georgia Morse Middle School in Pierre, will comprise of eighth graders Gianna Stangeland and Alec Venner, and seventh graders Jazzlyn Rumbough and Gunner Edson.
The individuals competing all hail from Rapid City schools: Eleena Rath from Southwest Middle School, Arabella Hall, from East Middle School in Rapid City, and Hyrum Brown and Hunter Davis from West Middle School. All are in the eighth grade except Davis, a seventh grader.
The top four individual winners of the state competition will go on to the national MATHCOUNTS competition in Orlando, Fla., Keene said.
He said most Rapid City teams begin training for the competition in November or December, and meet two or three times a week. Students also practice on their own using the MATHCOUNTS smart phone app and reviewing old test questions on the organization's website.
Competitions involve solving number sense, algebra, geometry, probability and statistics questions, Keene said. Some questions allow students to use a calculator but others must be solved only with pen and paper.
The Black Hills MATHCOUNTS chapter is supported by the Black Hills chapter of the National Society of Professional Engineers.