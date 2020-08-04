Rapid City MMIW group offers to help new federal cold case task force

“We welcome all additional resources designated exclusively to address cold cases involving missing and murdered Native Americans,” said Ron Parsons, the U.S. Attorney for South Dakota. Solving such cases is “one of the most difficult and challenging duties in law enforcement, but it’s also one of the most important.”

“Cooperation, communication, a delineation of responsibilities to prevent overlap, and community support are all critical to the success of this undertaking," said Troy Morley, a prosecutor and the tribal liaison with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Dakota.

Morley, a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, said the task force is exciting since the Native Americans have been “historically underserved” by the federal government.

Mendoza, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, told the audience about just one of the dozens of cold cases in South Dakota — Richynda Roubideaux of Mission.

Richynda’s mother Elizabeth tried but failed to get law enforcement to search for her 11-year-old daughter when she went missing in 1997, Mendoza said. She eventually found her daughter, partially clothed, raped and murdered. No arrest has been made.