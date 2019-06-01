Flooding prompted a number of rescues by Rapid City-area emergency responders Friday and Saturday.
Multiple agencies helped extricate the lone occupant trapped in a vehicle after flash flooding stranded them on a section of West Nike Road, on the north side of Rapid City.
A news release from the Rapid City Fire Department says that section of road had been recently repaired, after it was washed out about a week ago when a culvert was damaged by flooding.
The release says the driver called 911 a little after 6 p.m. Friday. Officials said the number of flooded roads in the area hampered efforts to get to the scene, but Rapid City Fire Department Truck 1 responded with its 100-foot aerial platform.
With the truck parked near the water’s edge, responders extended the ladder to the vehicle. Once the platform reached the car, firefighters passed a life jacket through one of the car's windows to the driver.
In case you missed it, here's video of Truck 1 with the successful rescue of an occupant trapped in his vehicle by flash flooding. With storms in the forecast for the next few days, please remember... "TURN AROUND, DONT DROWN". pic.twitter.com/TMVFDBiIj2— Rapid City Fire Dept (@RapidCityFire) June 1, 2019
Firefighters from Fire Station 3, which specializes in technical rescues like swift water rescue, were positioned downstream of the car as a precaution.
A video posted on social media by the fire department shows the vehicle's occupant being helped from a passenger car onto the platform. He was evaluated by EMS crews on-site, then transported to the hospital for further evaluation, according to the fire department.
You have free articles remaining.
Shortly after that, another motorist on Elkhorn Lane tried to drive through a flooded road and was swept away "before being stopped by a tree." Rapid City fire said the lone occupant of that vehicle was also safely rescued.
"Both incidents occurred as a result of individuals trying to drive through flooded roadways," the release says.
According the National Weather Service, it takes 12 inches of rushing water to float many cars, while 2 feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles, including sport utility vehicles and pickups.
"It is NEVER safe to drive or walk into flood waters," the fire department wrote.
On Saturday, the rescues continued. Rapid City Fire said a resident reported their home was "inundated" with water and they needed help getting out.
Box Elder Fire Department, Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue, Pennington County Search and Rescue and Rapid City Fire Department responded.