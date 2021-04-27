Rapid City murder suspect previously went to prison for baseball bat killing

A man charged with murder for a Rapid City stabbing death previously went to prison for killing someone with a baseball bat, court records show.

Antoine Bissonette pleaded not guilty Monday at the Pennington County Court to second-degree murder after he was accused of killing Andrew Bear Robe on March 23.

He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the chance of parole if he's convicted of murdering Bear Robe, a 44-year-old from Pine Ridge who leaves behind a son and other relatives.

Bissonette, a 40-year-old from Rapid City, was previously sentenced to 5.25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter for killing Daniel Bad Milk in 2012 in Pine Ridge. He was originally charged with second-degree murder.

Bissonette, his girlfriend and Bad Milk — who had been beat up by someone the night before — were drinking and watching movies together on Feb. 11, 2012, at Bissonette's house, according to the factual basis document he signed. The girlfriend left with her children around 2 a.m. and Bissonette and Bad Milk eventually began to fight.