Rapid City has been awarded a $750,000 grant to replace outdated recycling equipment, Gov. Kristi Noem announced on Thursday.
Overall, more than $24 million in state grants and loans for other water, sewer and solid waste projects planned across South Dakota was approved on Thursday by the state Board of Water and Natural Resources.
Among them are a $1.7 million loan that Box Elder will receive to finance the improvement of its drinking water system, and a $3.8 million loan that Black Hawk Water User District will receive for similar upgrades.
In Rapid City, grant funding will be used to purchase a new windrow turner to aid in composting efforts and a new baler for landfill staff to process recyclables with. A press release states that the city's current turner and baler are more than 25 years old.
The release goes on to say that the grant will help to replace a 10-year-old piece of loading equipment at the City Material Recovery Facility. It will also allow the city to replace 35-gallon recycling containers with 65-gallon ones.
The funding is being administered through the state Department of Environment and Natural Resources. A press release notes the awards were funded by a menagerie of DENR programs, some of which benefit from the Petroleum Release Compensation Tank Inspection fee and the sale of lottery tickets.