Rapid City named Most Patriotic City in South Dakota
Rapid City named Most Patriotic City in South Dakota

  • Updated
flag.jpg

The American Flag flaps in the wind at Fleet Farm in Rapid City on Memorial Day. 

 Grace Pritchett, Journal staff

What does Rapid City have in common with Minot, Fort Bragg, Anchorage, Great Falls, Biloxi, Bangor and La Crosse?

These cities and 42 others were identified as the Most Patriotic Cities in America by Insurify. One city from each state was selected, and each is home to the greatest share of active service members and veterans than any other cities in their respective states.

"These are the cities that have demonstrated exceptional support for members of their community in the armed forces," according to Insurify.

The research team at Insurify, an auto and home insurance comparison site, searched their database of over four million insurance applications to select the most patriotic city in each state based on the number of military members living there. When applying for car insurance, drivers disclosed whether they or any driver on their policy are active service members or a veteran.

“Rapid City is proud to be the home for many active duty members, reservists and veterans,” Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said in a news release. “Upon retirement, many who serve in other parts of the country and world return to Rapid City and the Black Hills as it was the most rewarding experience of their military careers. Camp Rapid serves as the headquarters for the South Dakota National Guard and we are proud of the men and women who have and currently serve in the National Guard. Many veterans reside in this region because the VA facilities at Fort Meade, Hot Springs and Rapid City address their health care needs and issues. No matter what measuring stick is used, we appreciate recognition as the Most Patriotic City in South Dakota.”

In addition to the large population of active duty service members and veterans, Rapid City is known for being the gateway to Mount Rushmore, which is 18 miles away. Rapid City is also known as the "City of Presidents," for the series of life-size statues of every United States president that line the sidewalks downtown.

Cities from the region receiving similar recognition include: St. Cloud, Minnesota; Bellevue, Nebraska; Ankeny, Iowa; Worcester, Wyoming; Great Falls, Montana; and Peyton, Colorado.

