Rapid City named Most Patriotic City in South Dakota

What does Rapid City have in common with Minot, Fort Bragg, Anchorage, Great Falls, Biloxi, Bangor and La Crosse?

These cities and 42 others were identified as the Most Patriotic Cities in America by Insurify. One city from each state was selected, and each is home to the greatest share of active service members and veterans than any other cities in their respective states.

"These are the cities that have demonstrated exceptional support for members of their community in the armed forces," according to Insurify.

The research team at Insurify, an auto and home insurance comparison site, searched their database of over four million insurance applications to select the most patriotic city in each state based on the number of military members living there. When applying for car insurance, drivers disclosed whether they or any driver on their policy are active service members or a veteran.