Rapid City is one of the best places in the nation for visitors to bring their dogs, according to a survey by Reviews.com.
Rapid City, which ranks 95th, and Sheridan, Wyo., 97th, are the only cities in the five-state region of South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming and Nebraska to make the top-100 list. The survey reviewed 567 destinations.
According to a news release, the top cities were chosen by reviewing the country's biggest tourist destinations and filtering out areas full of traffic, concrete and crowds — "definitely not conducive to a doggone good time" according to Reviews.com.
The front-runners were then ranked against seven criteria including the number of dog parks, availability of dog trails, number of restaurants, lodges and beaches that are considered dog-friendly and the availability of dog day cares and nearby veterinarians or emergency clinics. The criteria were grouped into two different city scores: amenities and outdoor activities.
You have free articles remaining.
Rapid City ranked 74th for dog amenities and 64th for outdoor activities. Rapid City's overall 'Dog Friendliness' score was 43.77. The top five cities of the 567 researched were Scottsdale, Arizona; Charleston, South Carolina; Nashville, Tennessee; Salt Lake City and Jacksonville, Florida.
Among Rapid City's amenities for outdoor activities for dogs include off-leash parks at Robbinsdale Park, Wilderness Park, Braeburn Park, Memorial Park East, Vickie Powers Park and Knollwood Drainage Area. Overall, Rapid City has 35 parks for public use.
Special canine events during the year include the Wags and Waves event at Sioux Park's Jimmy Hilton Pool on Tuesday, Sept. 3, which is hosted by the Humane Society of the Black Hills.