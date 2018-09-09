When Adam Vinatieri was a "young" National Football League veteran, he kicked against Morten Andersen and marveled at Andersen’s longevity and Hall of Fame career.
That was a long time ago.
Today’s placekickers are now doing the same thing when going up against Vinatieri, who is entering his 23rd season today as an NFL placekicker.
The fact that Vinatieri, the former Rapid City Cobbler and South Dakota State Jackrabbit, is still knocking the football through the uprights with outstanding accuracy (84.3 percent) at the age of 45, is well, somewhat remarkable.
His first extra point or field goal today for the Indianapolis Colts against the Cincinnati Bengals will put him that much closer to Andersen and the all-time NFL scoring list. He is currently 58 points shy of Andersen’s record, with 2,487 points on 559 field goals and 808 extra points. He has another 227 points in 29 playoff games.
Vinatieri admits he never thought he would play this long or have a shot at Andersen’s scoring record.
“I remember playing against Morten Andersen, probably my sixth or seventh year in the league, and thinking, ‘Gosh, this guy has played two decades plus, and this is such an amazing kind of thing,'” Vinatieri told the Journal on Wednesday. “A couple of years ago I thought, ‘You know, if I keep going, I might be able to catch him.’”
And keep going he does. Going into his 23rd year in the league that includes two Super Bowl game-winning kicks, he should be used to it by now. But every year is a different year, he said, as there are new players and new coaching staffs along the way and a multitude of changes.
This year especially, and that’s exciting for the oldest current player in the NFL.
“With as many things that have changed, it feels completely different than last year or the last few years combined. It’s awesome,” he said. “Coach (Frank) Reich and Chris Ballard, our GM, have done a lot of great things to give us a lot of opportunities to win games.”
The Colts have a young team — especially if you take away Vinatieri’s age, they are one of the youngest teams in the league. But they do have All-Pro quarterback Andrew Luck finally back from various injuries, and if Luck is the Luck of old, Vinatieri will get a lot of scoring opportunities.
“It adds some challenges, but it also adds some enthusiasm about it. We’re going to probably make some young mistakes. But we will ride the storm, and I think we will mature a lot and have a pretty good team by the end of the year,” he said.
There are a couple of Colts on the team who weren’t even born when Vinatieri kicked his first field goal with the New England Patriots in the 1996 season.
He remembers being the young guy on the team. He was the middle guy, and then the older vet.
“Now I am the old, old guy here,” he said with a laugh.
That puts him in a different leadership role.
“A lot of younger guys ask me, ‘How do you do it, how do you stick around so long, how do stay focused, how do you do blah, blah, blah?” he said.
“I have been married for 16 years, my oldest kid is 15, so I have three kids who are closer to their age than my age, but they ask me relationship things. They ask, ‘Tell me about investing money and things like that.’ There are a lot of ways to help the younger guys stay focused on the field, and if I can show them some sort of leadership and some sort of advice, I have some pretty good life experiences to share with them. It’s a fun opportunity for me.”
Another way of putting his experience in retrospect, the Colts’ head special teams coach — Bubba Ventrone — was a rookie on the practice squad with the Patriots in Vinatieri’s 10th season.
“It is ironic and fun all at the same time because we feed off of each other a lot. He asks me questions, I ask him questions. I try to be the guy who can help out a little bit,” he said. “I’m here to help our team any way I can to win games.”
Vinatieri said he always wanted to play the game long enough for his children to see him on the field. His youngest is now 8 years old, so he feels he has achieved that goal.
“I think they all can remember. That is pretty awesome for me. I think that is pretty cool that I have been around long enough to see it,” he said.
His oldest was the ball boy for the Colts during the summer training camp. And he is a kicker on his high school team.
Imagine that.
Another Vinatieri who is becoming a high profile placekicker is Chase Vinatieri, Adam’s nephew, with South Dakota State.
Apparently Vinatieris are pretty good at kicking the football. His younger brother, Beau, also kicked for Black Hills State University.
“I think we have a whole family of kickers, it looks like,” he said.
The NFL scoring record has recently been on the back of his mind, but he says he doesn’t think about it a lot — until the media bring it up. Staying as healthy as he has in his career — he missed a half of a season about 10 years ago with knee and hip injuries, his only stint on the disabled list — it has allowed him to chase immortality.
He lets the stats, the points and records take care of itself.
For now, his only thought is helping the Colts beat the Bengals today to start the season 1-0.
“If that happens, fantastic. If I can stay healthy and kick well, we should get to that record midseason or so, and we’ll see how it goes from there,” he said. “If and when it gets closer, it might be more on my mind. At this point, we’re still a good eight games away from getting there.”
Vinatieri is entering his 13th season with the Colts, after appearing 10 years with the Patriots and winning three Super Bowls. He also has a Super Bowl ring with Indianapolis. His right leg will forever go down in the hearts of New England fans, as he kicked the winning field goals in Super Bowls XXXVII and XXXVIII.
He doesn’t reminisce much these days, there's plenty of time to do that after he retires. Yet, he said he would be lying if he didn’t stop and watch himself when the NFL Network replays Super Bowl games leading up to each Super Bowl.
“I stop what I am doing and take a peek to make sure that I still make that kick at the end of those Super Bowls, stuff like that,” he said.
Spoiler alert. Right through the uprights.