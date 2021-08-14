Rapid City native growing international cannabis industry

Kyle Detwiler got involved in the cannabis industry almost by accident.
Detwiler, a Rapid City native, is the CEO of Clever Leaves, a Colombian-based cannabis cultivator. The Stevens High School graduate attended Princeton University, then worked in the financial industry for 10 years, investing in healthcare and natural resources, before visiting a cannabis-growing facility in 2016.
He was confused about why people were growing cannabis indoors. Producing an ounce of cannabis indoors creates as much carbon emissions as filling a car’s gas tank. Indoor production is a result of the criminalization of cannabis, he said, and a relic of the past.
“Someday, somebody is going to say, where does this stuff occur naturally? That’s what is going to become the long-term winner, and that’s what Clever Leaves became,” Detwiler told the Journal via Zoom recently.
Clever Leaves, a global company with an office in New York, is now the largest producer of cannabis outside of North America and aims to break into the international cannabis market using sustainable farming practices as cannabis becomes legalized worldwide.
Most recently, the company announced it would be supplying $25 million of cannabis at no cost to U.S. researchers, making it the first company to export legal cannabis from Colombia. Clever Leaves is partnering with Biopharmaceutical Research Co., which has a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration license to legally import cannabis to researchers studying its potential as a medical treatment. Clever Leaves and Biopharmaceutical Research announced one such research institution will be the University of California Davis.
After 100 years of cannabis prohibition, stoked by the war on drugs beginning in the 1970s, legally transporting cannabis across international borders is “weird," Detwiler said. The logistics of doing so are not easy; cannabis is still federally illegal and on the DEA’s Schedule I narcotics list. Detwiler said Clever Leaves has spent years readying its 18 greenhouses and acquiring the necessary permits to export the cannabis.
Why give away millions of dollars of product and slog through the red tape to do so?
“Cannabis saves lives. It reduces opiate use by 30% to 40%, depending on which study you’re looking at. Furthermore, it reduced the mortality rate associated with opiate over consumption by another significant percentage. So, to me, that should be the end of the debate,” Detwiler said. “I mean, there are more people that die in the United States from opioid overuse than firearms violence. And yet the number of people that have died from cannabis overconsumption is zero.”
While anecdotal evidence and limited studies show medical cannabis is effective, more research is needed on the therapeutic and palliative benefits of cannabis for the drug to become legal and accepted as a safe alternative to pharmaceutical medicine. Current cannabis laws make that a near-impossible feat, however.
“It’s important to acknowledge that we just have to start doing the research. Can I tell you that we’ve run a 10,000-person, placebo-oriented drug trial to study the neuropathic pain impact of a 10% THC, 5% CBD product? No. Why? Because it is almost impossible to do that while cannabis is on Schedule I,” Detwiler said.
Clever Leaves’ initiative to foster cannabis research is based on that premise: when product cost is off the table, researchers can advance scientific study, and as a result, the industry can rely less on anecdotal evidence to support claims of cannabis’ medical benefits.
“How many people have an aunt or grandparents that was going through chemo or had really bad back pain and they knew cannabis did something” but couldn’t benefit from it, Detwiler said. “We need to show how this works like we do with acetaminophen or ibuprofen. We need to take that science and it will only improve the product.”
Until earlier this year, the only place researchers could get legal, research-grade cannabis was through the National Center for the Development of Natural Products at the University of Mississippi, but there are limitations. The center can only grow flower, and the product potency levels are not as high as the average potency of state-legal cannabis. Researchers could buy cannabis from state-legal growers like in California’s Emerald Triangle, but that product is for recreational use, not medicine-grade.
Clever Leaves would supply flower as well as new varieties of products, like THC oil, and has the capability to bring research-quality cannabis to researchers. From there, scientists can study aspects of cannabis like the DNA sequencing of specific strains and how different cannabinoids interact, as well as investigate future clinical applications on the use of cannabis for other diseases.
Making cannabis more accessible for research allows scientists to find new uses for cannabis and potentially expand cannabis-derived pharmaceutical products as well. Drugs like Marinol and Epidiolex are FDA-approved and cannabis- or synthetic cannabis-derived. Detwiler said that is more reason to move cannabis out of the Schedule I category, currently shared with drugs like heroin and ecstasy. Drug scheduling is determined by a drug’s acceptable medical use and the potential for the drug’s abuse or dependency.
Current pharmaceutical products don’t make use of every cannabinoid; there are hundreds of different cannabinoids that all interact with one another to create different effects. Additionally, there are a myriad of ways to ingest cannabis, from inhalation to topical to oral.
“There’s format, there’s dosage, and there’s types of cannabinoids. So to say that just because we have synthetic marijuana that solves everybody’s issue…that’s a very limited understanding of how pharmaceuticals and human biology functions,” Detwiler said.
For Detwiler, the power of cannabis is clear, and it’s a worthy investment both personally and for the advancement of society.
“If we find new ways to treat ailments in different ways which are better, less addictive, or just more effective, I feel better like I’ve hopefully done something positive for humankind,” Detwiler said. “From a scientific perspective, if there are scientists or aspiring academics that want to research cannabis, and suddenly in a year or two, they’re getting product from Clever Leaves, maybe even financial assistance from us — I feel great [about that].”
Cannabis legalization, he said, is a societal movement more popular than most issues, even pressing ones like tax relief. Federal legalization is a question of “when,” not “if,” and he – like many other cannabis advocates – foresees an initiative in the next several years.
Detwiler said he hasn’t been closely following South Dakota’s legalization efforts, but that citizens were clear that they want legal access to cannabis.
“This is not an opportunity to withhold something from people, this is an opportunity for the government to tax and regulate a product. This consumption is going to continue, would you rather it be done in a way that it’s overseen, regulated, and monitored for quality, or would you rather it come from the black market?”
A regulated market is a strong market, so he said there’s nothing wrong with taking time to make sure legal access is done right, but Detwiler said finding ways to implement a program on time as the people intended is still important.
“Hopefully, people are focusing on [logistics] as opposed to, ‘Is there a way to distort the cannabis regulations so it effectively isn’t passed?’ That feels like a step backward, not a step forward,” he said.