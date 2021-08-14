Rapid City native growing international cannabis industry

After 100 years of cannabis prohibition, stoked by the war on drugs beginning in the 1970s, legally transporting cannabis across international borders is “weird," Detwiler said. The logistics of doing so are not easy; cannabis is still federally illegal and on the DEA’s Schedule I narcotics list. Detwiler said Clever Leaves has spent years readying its 18 greenhouses and acquiring the necessary permits to export the cannabis.

Why give away millions of dollars of product and slog through the red tape to do so?

“Cannabis saves lives. It reduces opiate use by 30% to 40%, depending on which study you’re looking at. Furthermore, it reduced the mortality rate associated with opiate over consumption by another significant percentage. So, to me, that should be the end of the debate,” Detwiler said. “I mean, there are more people that die in the United States from opioid overuse than firearms violence. And yet the number of people that have died from cannabis overconsumption is zero.”

While anecdotal evidence and limited studies show medical cannabis is effective, more research is needed on the therapeutic and palliative benefits of cannabis for the drug to become legal and accepted as a safe alternative to pharmaceutical medicine. Current cannabis laws make that a near-impossible feat, however.