Rapid City is on track to have its wettest two-year period on record, according to the National Weather Service.
Nearly 49 inches of precipitation has fallen in Rapid City since Jan. 1, 2018, according to the weather service, making this the area's second wettest two-year period in its recorded history. The wettest was in 1962 and 1963 when a reported 51.41 inches fell.
With a three-month forecast that calls for above-average precipitation, weather service meteorologist Timothy Gunkel said a record is likely.
"It is very possible that we could see a record year, but I can’t guarantee that," he said Monday.
Gunkel said the stormy weather that Rapid City has experienced this spring and summer is pushing the city into record territory. In just the past two weeks alone, he said, severe weather has been reported throughout the region nearly every day.
Earlier this month, heavy rains resulted in widespread flooding. Multiple streets were closed in Sturgis the night of July 4 when floodwaters damaged roads, bridges and some homes.
You have free articles remaining.
That same night, several motorists were stranded in flooded out roadways in Rapid City, prompting rescue responses from the Rapid City Fire Department.
Above-average snowfall brought on by severe winter storms earlier in the year is another factor, he said. About a foot of snow fell on Rapid City during an April blizzard that shut down businesses, government offices and portions of Interstate 90. Some communities in the Northern Hills received more snow.
The blizzard also exacerbated flooding on the Pine Ridge Reservation, stranding residents in their homes.
The wettest month in 2019 so far appears to have been observed in May, when 8.73 inches of precipitation fell. The average for May is 4.19 inches.
Preliminary weather service reports show that 2.68 inches of rain fell in June, a far cry from the approximately 9 inches that was recorded in June of 1947.
While the first half of this week looks to be dryer with highs forecast to be in the mid-to-upper 70s. Gunkel said more storms could return later in the week.