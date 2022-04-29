Rapid City No. 1 in the nation for emerging housing market, index shows

Rapid City’s metro area is ranked No. 1 in the nation for an emerging housing market, according to the Wall Street Journal’s index.

The Wall Street Journal, along with Realtors.com, released the index Tuesday with real estate market data and economic health as of January 2022.

"Rapid City continues to draw national interest from across the country for our quality of life and amenities," said Tom Johnson, president/CEO of Elevate Rapid City. "This has increased the costs of housing, but not nearly at the same rate as other areas. This means the Rapid City area will probably continue to stay as competitive as any city in the country in the battle to attract talent."

According to the Wall Street Journal, the top-ranked markets in the first quarter had faster home sales, higher wages and shorter commutes.

According to monthly economic indicator data from Elevate Rapid City, the median listing price in the Rapid City area has been on an increase since March 2021 with the median listing price as $234,000. According to the April 2022 indicators, the median listing price for the area was $439,405.

The number of active real estate listings have been in decline since August 2020 with 410 listings. The last high for the area was 205 listings in October 2021. In April 2022, it was 70.

Stuart Martin, president of the Black Hills Association of Realtors, said in the quarterly market update for the first quarter of 2022 that there were 193 homes sold in the first quarter compared to the 219 in 2021 during the time frame. However, homes spent an average of 17 days on the market in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 19 days in the same time period in 2021.

According to the Wall Street Journal article, many of the Rapid City area’s new residents are from Colorado, California and the East Coast while top metro areas showing interest include Washington, D.C., Denver, Omaha and Sioux Falls.

Rapid City was named as the fastest growing metropolitan area in the Midwest in April, as well as the 36th fastest growing metropolitan area in the United States and among the top 8% nationwide, according to the Census Bureau’s Annual Estimates of the Resident Population for metropolitan statistical areas.

In the index, Rapid City is followed by Santa Cruz-Watsonville, California; North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida; Santa Rosa, California; and Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, Florida.

Also in the top 10 are Boulder, Colorado; Coeur D’Alene, Idaho; Fort Collins, Colorado; Billings, Montana; and Raleigh, North Carolina.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

