Rapid City not issuing sweeping closure orders yet, mayor says

While other cities across the nation have made the decision to limit in-person dining at restaurants and close bars and entertainment venues because of the coronavirus, Rapid City has not yet made that decision.
Mayor Steve Allender said Wednesday morning he and other city officials are monitoring the ever-changing situation, but he is unable to issue an executive order to implement public health restrictions.
Instead, Allender said the City Council would have to pass an emergency city ordinance declaring additional restrictions.
"The city’s police powers allow us to take such action," Allender said in a Wednesday morning email. "In preparation, we are drafting a sample ordnance for internal discussion only at this point. It’s not out of the question."
The city has extended the closure of some public facilities until further notice.
Roosevelt Swim Center, Roosevelt Park Ice Arena and the community gymnasiums at West Middle School and South Middle School are closed indefinitely. Previously, the facilities were scheduled to reopen Monday, March 23.
Rapid Transit System Manager Megan Gould said Dial-A-Ride and Rapid Ride are not enforcing social distancing protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Rapid Transit System has no social distancing policy right now, most riders are cognitive of this spacing and are taking their own precautions," Gould said. "Our transit buses had gone through extensive cleaning prior to COVID-19 and the cleaning and sanitation protocols have been increased."
There are no plans to limit public transportation services at this time, Gould said, but there has been a decline of people using Dial-A-Ride and Rapid Ride since February.
"Ridership on Dial-A-Ride had declined about 20 percent in the last month due to influenza impacts, but there has been a dramatic decline in ridership for both Dial-A-Ride and RapidRide in the past week or so," Gould said.
Rapid City's economy is strongly dependent on service and tourism industries. Sales tax collections fund city government. As more people are staying home out of concern for the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Rapid City's Finance Officer Pauline Sumption said there is a reserve fund set to help offset revenue losses.
"We have a reserve fund, which is currently established at approximately $8.7 million," Sumption said. "The current scenario is exactly why the city has established this reserve."
Sumption said there are no economic forecast studies that reflect possible reductions in city revenue from businesses closing or lower tourism draw following the coronavirus outbreak.
"The big factor is how long this outbreak will continue," Sumption said. "There are many unknowns and it may take some time before we know the impacts."
Sumption said some of the unknowns include how the public will respond once the outbreak is over and what attitudes will be related to dining out, traveling, shopping, building and renovating.