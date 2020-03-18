Rapid City not issuing sweeping closure orders yet, mayor says

There are no plans to limit public transportation services at this time, Gould said, but there has been a decline of people using Dial-A-Ride and Rapid Ride since February.

"Ridership on Dial-A-Ride had declined about 20 percent in the last month due to influenza impacts, but there has been a dramatic decline in ridership for both Dial-A-Ride and RapidRide in the past week or so," Gould said.

Rapid City's economy is strongly dependent on service and tourism industries. Sales tax collections fund city government. As more people are staying home out of concern for the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Rapid City's Finance Officer Pauline Sumption said there is a reserve fund set to help offset revenue losses.

"We have a reserve fund, which is currently established at approximately $8.7 million," Sumption said. "The current scenario is exactly why the city has established this reserve."

Sumption said there are no economic forecast studies that reflect possible reductions in city revenue from businesses closing or lower tourism draw following the coronavirus outbreak.

"The big factor is how long this outbreak will continue," Sumption said. "There are many unknowns and it may take some time before we know the impacts."

Sumption said some of the unknowns include how the public will respond once the outbreak is over and what attitudes will be related to dining out, traveling, shopping, building and renovating.

