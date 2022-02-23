Rapid City now hiring to fill numerous jobs this summer

Rapid City officials said Wednesday they are now looking to fill numerous seasonal positions this summer.

The Parks and Recreation Department is seeking to fill dozens of positions this summer at city pools, golf courses and parks, according to a news release.

The Parks Division is looking to hire landscape maintenance workers and mowers, greenhouse workers, park laborers and cemetery, custodial, forestry and irrigation workers. The Recreation Division needs lifeguards, personal trainers, concessions, landscape maintenance and facility maintenance as well as golf course workers including cart washers, clubhouse cashier, starter shack attendant and beverage cart attendant.

"We still have a few months of winter yet, but spring and summer will be here soon. We are seeking dozens of workers that provide valuable assistance in getting our parks, golf courses and pools ready and maintained," said Doug Lowe, City Recreation Division Director. "These seasonal positions are great first-job opportunities as well as great positions for workers with various levels of experience and skills. We offer competitive wages and the job experiences are rewarding."

Lifeguards are needed for City pools at Horace Mann, Parkview, Jimmy Hilton and Rapid City Swim Center pools. Applicants must have an American Red Cross Lifeguard with Waterpark certification and be at least 15 years old by the end date of certification class.

"Lifeguarding is a great summer job and plus it provides an opportunity for other positions including management within our organization,” said Recreation Specialist Suzanne Reeve. “We are promoting our lifeguard certification classes in March, April and May so there’s great opportunities to serve as a city lifeguard this summer.”

The city is also seeking to fill positions for front desk and concession work and applicants must by age 14 or older by the date of hire. The positions include selling passes, working concessions and resolving questions or issues raised by patrons.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online at rcgov.org. For more information, contact Parks and Recreation at 394-4175 or the Roosevelt Swim Center at 394-5223.

