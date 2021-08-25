Rapid City nursing homes face federal vaccine mandate

"But some want her to push legislation that would ban businesses from mandating vaccines for their employees," Fury wrote. "At face value, it sounds like a nice idea. After all, Governor Noem would agree that businesses shouldn’t be instituting these policies for their employees. But it isn’t in her authority to tell businesses how to operate. Frankly, if such an action were in her authority, then it would be in Biden’s as well."

Fury sent out the email to media contacts saying Noem knows people are frustrated and don't want employers "telling them what to do."

"Frankly, she doesn’t think that businesses should be mandating their employees to be vaccinated, either," Fury wrote. "And if they do mandate vaccines to their employees, they should make religious and medical exemptions available."

Mark Parkinson, president/CEO of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, said the Biden Administration's vaccination mandates don't go far enough in a statement made last week.

“The government should not single out one provider group for mandatory vaccinations," Parkinson said. "Vaccination mandates for health care personnel should be applied to all health care settings. Without this, nursing homes face a disastrous workforce challenge."

Parkinson said focusing only on nursing homes will cause vaccine-hesitant workers to flee to other health care providers and leave many centers without adequate staff to care for residents.

"It will make an already difficult workforce shortage even worse. The net effect of this action will be the opposite of its intent and will affect the ability to provide quality care to our residents," he said.

The South Dakota Department of Health encourages all residents and long-term care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Daniel Bucheli, SD DOH communications director, did not provide information on how or if the department will be involved in the enforcement of the vaccination mandate. Instead, he said all nursing homes are required to report to the CDC's National Healthcare Safety Network.

"Here is the guidance that we are providing in response to concerns about the vaccines: All COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and do not pose a serious adverse health risk to workers. The United States sets the world standards in vaccine safety and distribution,” Bucheli said.

The mandate is expected to come in the form of a regulation issued by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.