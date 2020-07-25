Rapid City nursing homes with 13 coronavirus deaths have recent history of infection violations

Arrowhead was designated a Special Focus Facility in August 2019 and is inspected every six months, Haskins said. Johnson said Arrowhead has graduated the program and is expected to be taken off the list.

"Avantara Saint Cloud and Avantara Arrowhead and their heroic staff have been on the front lines fighting against this unforgiving virus, protecting our residents, who are among some of the most vulnerable in our community," she said.

Johnson said the nursing homes are unsure how the virus first entered their facilities but have and continue to take "full precautionary measures" based on guidance from the DOH, CDC, and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.

CNA speaks out

The CNA was granted anonymity for this story because she fears retaliation for speaking out. The Journal has seen a photo of the woman in personal protective gear and a document confirming her job title and place of work.

The woman began working at Saint Cloud this year but has been a CNA for more than two decades. She said the nursing home has taken some steps to prevent the virus: no visitors are allowed, there have been at least four mass testings, and staff have their temperatures taken daily and wear personal protective equipment.