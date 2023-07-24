With the arrival of hot temperatures, Rapid City Parks and Recreation officials remind the public to take advantage of a pair of cool promotions at city pools this summer.

The special features at the three city pools include a ‘Splash and Dash’ special Mondays through Saturdays with half price entrance from 5 to 6 p.m. Sundays are again designated as ‘Funday-4-Sunday’ with a group of four admitted for $12. Each additional person in the group is regular admission cost of $7. The ‘Funday 4 Sunday’ special promotion also applies to the Roosevelt Swim Center.

“We experienced cooler-than-normal temperatures and several days of rain the first several weeks, but things are heating up,” said City Aquatics Program Specialist Teaghan Slagle. “With the hot temperatures brewing this week and into the extended forecast, the city pools provide quick relief. Our two pool promotions are a great way to stop by after work or bring in the family for some fun and to cool off.”

For more information, contact the Swim Center at (605) 394-5223.