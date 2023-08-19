The city’s Rapid Transit System is again offering the Youth Ride Free program for the 2023-24 school year.

This is the eighth consecutive year youth will be able to ride free on the RTS RapidRide bus system.

As parents and students buy school clothes, sneakers and supplies, one of the key boxes on the school checklist that impacts many families is reliable transportation to and from school.

More than 40,000 youth riders utilized the program during the 2022-23 school year, an 18% increase over the previous school year. From September through May — the 2022-23 school calendar — Rapid Transit System (RTS) recorded 40,669 youth passenger trips. The number compares to 33,101 youth trips recorded during the same time period for the 2021-22 school year.

"We’re looking forward to another great year with the Youth Ride Free program,” said Megan Gould-Stabile, RTS System manager. “The program continues to be a great success. It is a free and convenient option for transportation to and from school for youth and anywhere along our fixed route system. The service provides parents with peace of mind knowing there is a reliable option for getting their child to school.”

Registration is required for the free transportation program. Parents and guardians can contact Rapid Transit Service at (605) 394-6631 to register or go online to rapidride.org and click on the Youth Ride Free button. Information requested includes student’s name, school, parent or guardian’s name, and a phone number for emergency contact purposes.

Gould-Stabile says the parent orientation rides are a great opportunity for parents and children to ride together to learn about transit schedules, routes and boarding locations.

In announcing the free youth transportation program in the summer of 2016, former Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender indicated the free youth transit program would provide students better access to schools, libraries, recreation and social events as well as save money for families and foster appreciation for public transportation among the city's youth.

RapidRide will also have maps, material and regular ride schedules available as well as material published online under the Youth Ride Free tab at rapidride.org.