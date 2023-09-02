City of Rapid City offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of Labor Day, with the City Council meeting moved to Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Due to the holiday, Monday's trash collection is scheduled for Tuesday with Tuesday to Friday collections remaining the same for Labor Day Week; leave out until collected. The Rapid City Landfill, Rapid Transit System and the Rapid City Public Library will be closed Sunday and Labor Day Monday. The Monument is closed on Labor Day Monday.

The Roosevelt Swim Center’s outdoor 50-meter pool remains open through the Labor Day holiday weekend. The 50-meter pool will close for the season after Labor Day Monday. The Roosevelt Swim Center facility remains closed for annual cleaning and will reopen to the public, including classes, beginning Tuesday, September 5.

The Roosevelt Park Ice Arena will be open for the Labor Day holiday weekend. The facility will be open with Public Skate on Saturday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon, and Labor Day Monday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Admission is $7 with $5 skate rental.

The Rapid City Airport will be open; administrative offices will be closed. The Rapid City Police and Fire departments will be operating; administrative offices will be closed.